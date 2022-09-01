Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Ryan Michael Lance Acquires 31,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.