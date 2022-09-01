Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.93 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Frontier has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $3.10 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00133019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

