FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

FSBW opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $229.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

