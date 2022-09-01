Function X Market Cap Reaches $106.60 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $106.60 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,997.77 or 0.99872291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024265 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.