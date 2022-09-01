FUZE Token Price Reaches $12.56 on Major Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $12.56 or 0.00062566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market cap of $9,411.50 and $24,712.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,563.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.