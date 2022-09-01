FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Issued By Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $66.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $65.57. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $80.13 per share.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSU. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,977.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,040.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,046.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,793.93 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.