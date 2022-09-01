FY2022 Earnings Forecast for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

DDI stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $532.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

