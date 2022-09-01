FY2022 Earnings Forecast for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Issued By B. Riley

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

DDI stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $532.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

