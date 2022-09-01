FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.9 %

Several other analysts have also commented on BMO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.