FY2022 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Limited Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gambling.com Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

