FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

AOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.73. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

