Gaj Finance Price Tops $0.0073 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $14,242.95 and approximately $50.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,550% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.14 or 0.07252185 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00822848 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015555 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
