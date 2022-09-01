GamerCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $173,752.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $173,752.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831600 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015586 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
Buying and Selling GamerCoin
