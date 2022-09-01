Gamestarter Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,816.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $61,816.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gamestarter Coin Profile

Gamestarter (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. GameCredits brings innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it more than just an in-game currency. Game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. It is a platform for game developers to deliver blockchain in-game items within their games, with only a simple API call. The GAME Credits RESTful API Suite allows the creation of NFT’s, Secure Asset Exchange, Rewards Delivery, a Tournament Gaming System etc. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs. Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapped its native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.