Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Cap Tops $6.60 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $15,846.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041242 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082748 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,353.54 or 1.37364401 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

CateCoin (CATE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Token Pocket (TPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.