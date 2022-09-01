Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The business had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.