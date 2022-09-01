GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

GAP Stock Down 5.5 %

GPS opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in GAP by 293.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

