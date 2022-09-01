GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GAP by 293.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GAP by 235.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

