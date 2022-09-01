Gary H. Pilnick Sells 113,725 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

K opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

