Gary H. Pilnick Sells 113,725 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $8,515,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %
K opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
K has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
