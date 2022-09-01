Gather Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Gather has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $204,413.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087027 BTC.

About Gather

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network.

Buying and Selling Gather

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.