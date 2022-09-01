GCN Coin Trading Down 41.2% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $30,771.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00286665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

