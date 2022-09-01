GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

