GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
