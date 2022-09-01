GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in GEE Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 7,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,021 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GEE Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 902,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 587,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GEE Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

