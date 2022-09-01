Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,038.00

Gem Exchange and Trading (GXT) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Gem Exchange and Trading has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Gem Exchange and Trading has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2,038.00 worth of Gem Exchange and Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gem Exchange and Trading coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gem Exchange and Trading

Gem Exchange and Trading (CRYPTO:GXT) is a coin. Gem Exchange and Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,529,286 coins. Gem Exchange and Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gem Exchange and Trading is www.gxtglobal.com.

Gem Exchange and Trading Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

