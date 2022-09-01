Gems Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Gems has a market capitalization of $127,827.02 and approximately $19,741.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00133930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086304 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

