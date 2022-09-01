Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.71) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Getlink from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.82) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

