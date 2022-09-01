Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Major Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 3,502,002 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Getty Images Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at 20.25 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.08 and a fifty-two week high of 37.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

