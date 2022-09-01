Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 974,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

GTY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Further Reading

