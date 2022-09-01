Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Ghost has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $2.74 million and $274.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,715.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,397,128 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

