Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.36 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $12.09 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00133224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087510 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.