GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Trading Down 3.9 %

GitLab stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.