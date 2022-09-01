GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.50.
GitLab Trading Down 3.9 %
GitLab stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 in the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
