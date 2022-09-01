Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Up 0.7%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.25. 9,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 67,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,580,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

