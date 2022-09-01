GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Short Interest Update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 16,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion and a PE ratio of 66.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.96. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 130,695 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 180.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

