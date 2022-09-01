GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

GlucoTrack Stock Down 8.3 %

GCTK stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. GlucoTrack has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetics in Israel and internationally. It develops GlucoTrack glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.

