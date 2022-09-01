GNY Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $44,766.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

