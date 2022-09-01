GoChain Reaches Market Cap of $10.31 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. GoChain has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $201,348.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoChain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,189,541,482 coins. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

