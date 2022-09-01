Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2,500.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00278770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

