Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.50.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

