Goldex Token (GLDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180,467.84

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldex Token has a market capitalization of $180,467.84 and $15,238.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

About Goldex Token

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

