Gourmet Galaxy Market Cap Reaches $84,051.09 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $84,051.09 and $59,036.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

