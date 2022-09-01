Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $528,657.33 and approximately $34,478.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,583.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.
About Governor DAO
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.
Governor DAO Coin Trading
