Grant Pickering Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $269,170.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $74,396.41.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $114,743.55.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

