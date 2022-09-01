Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $576,871.00 and $366,809.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,106.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085553 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

