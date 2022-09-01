Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0165

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00286252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000825 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

