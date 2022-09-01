Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.00.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

