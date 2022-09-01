Grid+ Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Grid+ has a market cap of $17.78 million and $18.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

