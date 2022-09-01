Grimm (GRIMM) Market Cap Hits $14,476.03

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Grimm has a market capitalization of $14,476.03 and approximately $11.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00060294 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 134.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Grimm
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
