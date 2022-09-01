Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.43 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $91,893.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

