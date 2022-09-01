Group One Trading L.P. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 87,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Woodward Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Woodward Company Profile

Get Rating

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

