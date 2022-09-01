GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 4,921 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,951.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 296,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 268,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

