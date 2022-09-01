GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,294 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of OncoCyte worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in OncoCyte by 15.6% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 345,330 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OCX shares. Stephens lowered OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. On average, analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

